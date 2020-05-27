Former Vice President Joe Biden said he told President Donald Trump that the federal response to the novel coronavirus pandemic is “about taking responsibility” in a phone call.
The call marked a rare moment of direct communication between the two political rivals. The President has harshly criticized Biden over a range of issues for months and Biden has repeatedly excoriated Trump’s handling of the virus outbreak.
Biden describes call with Trump: It's about taking responsibility
