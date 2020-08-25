Biden, Democrats focus their RNC counterattack on Trump’s ‘failed’ COVID-19 response

WASHINGTON– The opening night of the Republican National Convention railed versus socialism, cancel culture, “woketopians,” labor unions and contacts us to defund the authorities. But Democrats overlooked much of that to keep their focus on President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats didn’t engage with the red meat GOP speakers tossed to the virtual crowds and rather simply referred back to the mayhem they state Trump has actually triggered in workplace.

“What they (voters) will hear from Donald Trump this week are the last things our country needs: more desperate, wild-eyed lies and toxic division in vain attempts to distract from his mismanagement,” stated Andrew Bates, a representative for Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate. “What they won’t hear is what American families have urgently needed and been forced to go without for over seven consecutive months: any coherent strategy for defeating the pandemic.”

The Democratic National Committee on Monday night utilized a projector to turn the side of a structure near where Republicans were speaking into a 75-foot-tall signboard with the words, “1,000+ deaths per day” showed over a photo of Trump golfing.

The DNC, which has actually now basically merged with the Biden project, likewise introduced a TELEVISION advertisement Monday to invite the “RNC — Republican National chaos.”

“Grandparents delegated pass away alone, an economy delegated die due to the fact that Trump has no prepare for …