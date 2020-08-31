Biden condemns looting and rioting: ‘It’s lawlessness, plain and simple’

“I want to be very clear about all of this: Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting. It’s lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted,” Biden stated in a speech inPittsburgh “Violence will not bring change, it will only bring destruction. It’s wrong in every way. It will divide, instead of unite. … It makes things worse across the board, not better.”

He stated looting and home damage are a break with the strategies of civil liberties champsMartin Luther King Jr and John Lewis, and “must end.”

“We must not burn. We have to build,” Biden stated.

He stated that “the violence we’re seeing in Donald Trump’s America” is evidence that the message of recently’s Republican National Convention– that Trump would look for “law and order,” and that the looting and home damage that has actually occurred in some cities would infect the suburban areas, where Trump requires to recover White citizens, if Biden is chosen– lacks basis in truth.

Biden roughly condemned Trump’s actions in the middle of demonstrations over authorities cruelty and racial oppression, stating that the President’s task is to “tell the truth, to be candid, to face facts, to lead, not to incite.” He stated Trump is “incapable of telling us the truth, incapable of facing the facts and incapable of healing. He doesn’t want to shed light, he wants to generate heat, and he’s stoking violence in our cities.” Biden likewise buffooned Trump’s …

