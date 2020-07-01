Biden Comes Unglued As He Attacks Reporter

After giving a speech in which that he attacked President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, Joe Biden completely lost it on a reporter, going as far as to call the journalist a “lying dog face.”

During a speech given at a school in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, Biden accused President Trump of waiting a long time to take action from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s almost July and it seems our wartime president has surrendered, waved the white flag and abandoned the battlefield,” said Biden, 77, according to the New York Post. “We don’t need a cheerleader, Mr. President. We need a president, Mr. President.”

After his speech, the former vice president took questions from reporters for the very first time in months, and it didn’t take really miss this to go downhill. Biden lashed out on one reporter who dared to ask about his or her own mental deterioration as a person who is more than the age of 65, going onto ask if he had been tested for cognitive decline.

This did not sit well with Biden, to place it averagely.

“You’re a lying dog face,” a visibly-irritated Biden barked, going onto add he is “constantly tested.”

“All you gotta do is watch me and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against,” that he continued.

“Lying dog face” seems to be Biden’s go-to insult, as he infamously called a female scholar a “lying dog-faced pony soldier” back in February during a campaign event in New Hampshire. The young woman later spoke out to say that she found this experience to be “humiliating.”

Biden appeared defensive about his cognitive abilities as he took questions from reporters, at one point lashing out at Trump for his or her own mental skills.

“He talks about cognitive capability. He doesn’t seem to be cognitively aware of what’s going on,” Biden said of Trump. “He either reads and/or gets briefed on important issues and he forgets it or he doesn’t think it’s necessary that he needs to know it.”

It seems it could be time for someone to taking Grandpa Joe back to his basement.

This piece was published by PoliZette Staff on July 1, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Alyssa Milano embroiled in blackface scandal—damning video returns to haunt her

Kayleigh McEnany fires straight back at Pelosi: Blasts her for ‘playing politics’ on U.S. troop bounties reports

Newt Gingrich reveals what that he think can cause Trump to ‘probably’ lose the election to Biden