Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination with latest delegate haul

“It was an honor to compete alongside one of the most talented groups of candidates the Democratic party has ever fielded — and I am proud to say that we are going into this general election a united party,” Biden mentioned in a press release. “I am going to spend every day between now and November 3rd fighting to earn the votes of Americans all across this great country so that, together, we can win the battle for the soul of this nation, and make sure that as we rebuild our economy, everyone comes along.”

Biden now has 1,993 delegates, in line with The Associated Press. There are nonetheless contests to come back in eight states and three U.S. territories.

BIDEN ON THE CUSP OF CLINCHING THE DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION

The former vice chairman turned the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee in April, after his final remaining rival for the nomination – Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont – suspended his marketing campaign and backed Biden.

But Sanders has saved his identify on the ballots as he continues to seize delegates as a way to have affect within the voting on the social gathering’s platform on the summer time nominating conference. With Sanders profitable a small share of delegates, and with many states that have been scheduled to carry primaries and caucuses in April and May pushing again their contests till June and even later attributable to well being considerations over the coronavirus pandemic, Biden’s timetable to clinch the nomination was delayed.

In April, the Biden marketing campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) hammered out a deal to start joint fundraising and different partnerships. So Biden’s clinching of the nomination is usually a formality and doesn’t actually alter his relationship with the nationwide social gathering.

“Vice President Biden is our presumptive nominee and we are already coordinating across all areas with his campaign to prepare for the general election,” David Bergstein, DNC director of battleground state communications, informed Fox News.

Biden will formally grow to be the social gathering’s standard-bearer when he’s formally nominated in August on the Democratic National Convention.

Four years in the past Hillary Clinton additionally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination in early June. The former first woman, senator from New York, and secretary of state went excessive on June 6, due to a mix of pledged and superdelegates. Sanders – who battled Clinton for the nomination in a bitter and divisive main course of – didn’t endorse his social gathering’s nominee till a month later, at a rally in New Hampshire.

In reforms made by the Democratic Party because of the friction within the 2016 primaries, superdelegates – social gathering officers and Democratic governors, senators, and House members – have been stripped of their skill to again a presidential candidate within the first spherical of conference balloting.

