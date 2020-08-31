Biden Claims Pro-Trump Portland Protesters Were ‘Spoiling For A Fight’

On Sunday, 2020 Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden stated that the pro-Trump caravan that made its method through Portland, Oregon over the weekend was “spoiling for a fight.”

The previous vice president was reacting to the lethal shooting of a conservative protester late Saturday who had actually supposedly participated in the pro-Trump caravan.

Does anybody think there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected? — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 31, 2020

Left- wing protesters clashed on the street with pro-Trump caravan

The victim’s name is supposedlyAaron “Jay” Danielson The Oregonian reported that police is examining a 48-year-old guy called Michael Forest Reinoehl for the criminal activity.

Reinoehl is apparently an advocate of Antifa and Black Lives Matter and has actually belonged to the Portland riots over the previous a number of months. He was likewise supposedly detained throughout a July fifth riot and mentioned for belongings of a crammed weapon.

Journalist Andy Ngo shared video of the caravan that revealed left-wing protesters clashing on the streets with the pro-Trump protesters.

“Antifa clash with drivers in the Trump caravan in downtown Portland,” Ngo tweeted. “They spray …