Biden campaign slams Pompeo’s speech as ‘politicization of diplomacy’

The campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is taking objective at Tuesday night’s speech by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Republican National Convention, calling his scheduled address “definitely disgraceful” and knocking Pompeo as an “errand boy” for President Trump‘s reelection.

America’s leading diplomat, who will deal with the RNC from Israel while on a diplomatic objective, is anticipated to discuss diplomacy accomplishments such as the current U.S.-brokered offer in between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and the president’s choice to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

A VIEWERS GUIDE TO TUESDAY NIGHT’S SESSION OF THE REPUBLICAN CONVENTION

The State Department has actually stated Pompeo will be speaking in a individual capability and Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel has actually worried that all production expenses for the secretary of state’s address are being spent for by the RNC and the Trump reelection campaign.

But there’s been plenty of criticism that Pompeo’s breaking precedent for sitting leading diplomats to avoid of nationwide political celebration conventions. Even if it does not break the Hatch Act– – which prohibits the usage of federal government resources for political functions– -as …