Biden campaign responds to Trump’s ‘hurt God’ attack: ‘Biden’s faith is at the core of who he is’

“(Biden has) lived it with dignity his entire life, and it’s been a source of strength and comfort in times of extreme hardship,” campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said.

The response came after Trump, in his continued effort to tie Biden to the far-left, claimed in Ohio that the former vice president wanted to, “Take away your guns, destroy your second amendment, no religion, no anything. Hurt the bible, hurt God. He’s against God, he’s against guns.”

Biden has long spoken publicly about the role his faith has played in his life, particularly during moments of tragedy. Biden lost his first wife and daughter in a car accident and, later, his son Beau to cancer. The former vice president, who regularly wears his late son’s rosary on his wrist, has publicly spoken about the role his faith has played in carrying him through grief.

“I’m not trying to proselytize, I’m not trying to convince you to be, to share my religious views. But for me it’s important because it gives me some reason to have hope and purpose,” Biden said during a CNN town hall with a grieving pastor who’d lost his wife during the Charleston church shooting.