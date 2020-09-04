Biden campaign partners with Cameo for new fundraising effort

The Joe Biden campaign is collaborate with the celeb video platform Cameo in a new fundraising effort ahead of the November election.

Cameo is a video-sharing platform where users can pay celebs and influencers to tape tailored messages. According to the Biden campaign, this new collaboration with the platform permits getting involved celebs to allocate some payments for thecampaign Andy Cohen, Mandy Moore, Tituss Burgess, Dule Hill, and Melissa Etheridge are providing their assistance to the campaign on the platform beginning today. Other getting involved celebs are anticipated to be revealed quickly.

“This partnership is a prime example of how this year may have upended the election cycle, but it also presented new opportunities to broaden our digital reach and tap into the groundswell of grassroots support we are seeing for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Christian Tom, the Biden campaign’s director of digital collaborations stated in a declaration. “We are grateful for the roster of renowned talent and champions of our campaign who are kicking off this partnership, expanding our grassroots footprint, and pushing the battle for the soul of our nation forward.”

