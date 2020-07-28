Biden campaign official dismisses report of rift with Harris: ‘Don’t believe everything you read’

Biden vowed in March to pick a female running mate. Recent discontent and demonstrations over cops cruelty and racial discrimination have actually led numerous political observers to forecast Biden will choose a female of color, such as Harris, Rep Val Demings, D-Fla, a previous Orlando cops chief, or previous National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

According to the report, previous ConnecticutSen Chris Dodd– a crucial member of Biden’s vice governmental search committee– just recently asked Harris about her method to challenge Biden in a Democratic argument last summertime over his opposition to desegregation busing in the 1970 s.

According to Dodd, Harris’ action was to laugh about the heated minute and state, “That’s politics.”

“She had no remorse,” a longtime Biden advocate and donor informed Politico about th exchange. “Dodd felt it was a trick, that it was inexpensive.” The report went on to declare that Dodd has actually tossed his assistance behind Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bass, D-Calif, for theNo 2 slot.

“I don’t think anybody in the country has a better sense of what it takes to be vice president than Joe Biden,” Bedingfield stated. “He’s looking for somebody in this process who can be the kind of partner to him that he was to Barack Obama.”