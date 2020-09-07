The Joe Biden campaign is taking over a popular Instagram account from a teen supporter, who built a huge following over their summer break. Formerly a fan account, @VoteJoe account will now serve as the campaign’s primary point of grassroots outreach on Instagram, supplementing Biden’s personal account.

The account began as @TeamJoeBiden and launched earlier this year by a 15-year-old supporter from California. The young supporter spent their summer creating content for the account which quickly grew to over 85,000 followers. The campaign contacted the owner of the account earlier this year asking if they could acquire it and switch it over as an official campaign channel. Now, the account’s former owner will be volunteering for the campaign and will continue to make content after school alongside Biden’s Social Media and Audience Development team.

“as a result of COVID, we’re having these political conversations online.”

The @VoteJoe account now has over 93,000 followers as of publication.

Before joining the campaign, the account largely posted quasi-official content like clips from Billie Eilish’s DNC appearance and information-based Instagram feed galleries that could easily be mistaken for official campaign messaging. Now, the campaign says it plans to use the account to…