Biden campaign declines ‘Fox News Sunday’ interview, 1 week after Chris Wallace’s Trump sitdown

Wallace on Sunday notified audiences that the Biden campaign informed Fox News he was “not available” for an interview.

“In our interview last week with President Trump, he questioned whether his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, might deal with a comparable encounter,” Wallace stated. “This week, we asked the Biden campaign for an interview and they said the former vice president was not available.”

He included, “We’ll keep asking every week.”

The Trump campaign has actually struck Biden for months for avoiding holding rallies and press conference while continuing to do interviews in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. While Biden just recently has actually gone back to the stump, Trump and his allies continued to mock the previous vice president for “hiding” in his house in Delaware.

Biden’s reticence to do public occasions, nevertheless, has actually done little to injure his candidateship as the current surveys had Biden easily ahead of Trump both nationally and in crucial battlefield states.

Real Clear Politics averages showed the president was down 7 points in Florida, 6.7 points in Pennsylvania, 8.2 points in Michigan and 6.4 points inWisconsin Trump directly won all 4 states in 2016, turning them from blue to red as he won the WhiteHouse

The newest Fox News Polls put Biden ahead in Minnesota, Michigan and Pennsylvania, with leads all outside the margin of mistake.

Polling likewise recommended Biden had a minor edge in Ohio, North Carolina and Arizona, 3 other crucial swing states this cycle. And, studies showed that when dependably red states such as Texas and Georgia were all knotted up in between Trump and the previous vice president.

Presidential elections in which an incumbent is running for a 2nd term in the White House are frequently a referendum on that president– which’s viewed as holding true today in the 2020 face-off in between Trump andBiden The leading problems have actually been the coronavirus and an economy flattened by the pandemic– and the president’s efficiency and record on both problems.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser added to this report.