Biden calls for America to tackle ‘systemic racism’ in 4th of July message

But the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee released a hopeful video that the nation can turn the tide after “more than 200 years of systemic racism.”

PHOTOS: PRESIDENT TRUMP’S MOUNT RUSHMORE SPEECH KICKS OFF 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATIONS

“We have an opportunity now to give the marginalized, the demonized, the isolated [and] the oppressed a full share of the American Dream,” Biden said in a brand new campaign video. “We have the chance to rip the roots of systemic racism out of this country.”

Biden’s acknowledgment of America’s flawed history and the “racism that has torn us apart” comes a day after President Trump delivered a defiant Mount Rushmore speech where he stood up to the “cancel culture” of racial justice activists and the ones who are trying tp get rid of American history, tear down statues and defame heroes.

TRUMP, IN FIERY MOUNT RUSHMORE ADDRESS, DECRIES RISE OF ‘FAR-LEFT FASCISM,’ CALLS ON AMERICANS TO RISE UP

The president asserted that recent attacks on the nation’s monuments were symptoms of a “left-wing cultural revolution” that was threatening to “overthrow the American Revolution.”

While Trump has staked his Independence Day campaign message on a solid defense of American monuments — even deploying an unique federal unit for the July 4 week-end to protect statues from potential vandalism — Biden has concentrated on reckoning with America’s imperfections.

“We’re all created equal. We’ve never lived up to it — but we’ve never stopped trying,” Biden tweeted. “This Independence Day, let’s not just celebrate those words, let’s commit to finally fulfill them.”

TRUMP GIVES OPTIMISTIC INDEPENDENCE DAY MESSAGE, SAYS US IS ‘COMING BACK’ AFTER ‘TERRIBLE PLAGUE FROM CHINA

Biden has drawn distinctions between taking down monuments of Confederate leaders who fought to defend slavery and past presidents who own enslaved people, including Thomas Jefferson.

“The idea of comparing whether or not George Washington owned slaves or Thomas Jefferson owned slaves, and a person who was in rebellion committing treason trying to defeat a union to keep slavery, I do believe there’s a distinction there,” Biden said earlier in the day this week.

Former President Obama retweeted Biden’s July 4th video message and urged everyone to support his former vice president.

“Our founding promise has never been guaranteed,” Obama tweeted “Each generation has been called to bring us just a little closer to our highest ideals—and history’s calling on us right now. So let’s all do whatever we can to help [Biden].”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump’s homage to Independence Day will continue at the White House tonight with a “Salute to America” event before the fireworks on the National Mall.