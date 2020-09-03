Biden blasts Trump over Homeland Security report on Russians, health

Joe Biden‘s presidential campaign on Wednesday accused President Donald Trump of blocking the release of a Department of Homeland Security bulletin that warns Russia is seeking to promote “allegations about the poor mental health” of the former vice president.

“Trump does not want to expose the degree to which his political partners in the Kremlin are propagating this message for his benefit,” said Andrew Bates, a spokesman for the Democrat Biden’s campaign.

“He is blocking the intelligence community from sharing with federal and state law enforcement a crucial finding: that Russia is disseminating false and scurrilous attacks on the health of Joe Biden — one that aligns with Trump’s own constantly-backfiring attacks,” Bates said.

Trump, a Republican, has repeatedly suggested that Biden is not mentally competent to become president.

ABC News reported Wednesday that DHS in early July withheld the scheduled publication of an intelligence bulletin to law enforcement agencies titled “Russia Likely to Denigrate Health of US Candidates to Influence 2020 Election.”

Just one hour after that bulletin was submitted for legal and public affairs review within DHS, which had planned to send out that alert within two days, DHS Chief of Staff John Gountanis sent an email saying, “Please hold on sending this one out until you have a chance to speak to” Chad Wolf, the acting Secretary of Homeland Security, according to ABC News.

The draft of the bulletin said that analysts had…