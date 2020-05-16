Biden blames Trump for Cuba push to rejoin UN Human Rights Council, despite it being a member during Obama admin

VENEZUELA WINS SEAT ON UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL; US BRANDS IT AN ‘EMBARRASSMENT’

It was not clear what worldwide failures he was talking about, or how that was related to the Cuban push to get on the Council. The Biden marketing campaign didn’t reply to a request for remark from Fox News.

But a Miami Herald article that reported on the push by Cuba, in addition to Russia and Saudi Arabia, claimed that Trump has “alienated” European allies and misplaced its affect on the worldwide stage.

The U.S. has little to do with the membership vote of the U.N. Human Rights Council determined by the 193-member General Assembly — which has had an anti-American slant for many years. Multiple U.S. administrations have expressed frustration as international locations with poor human rights data have joined the physique over time.

It was that frustration that led the Trump administration to withdraw from the Council in 2018. Then-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley described the physique as “a protector of human rights abusers and a cesspool of political bias.”

Additionally, Cuba has been a common member of the U.N. Human Rights Council — together with a number of occasions during the Obama administration, through which Biden served as vp.

Cuba was elected to three-year phrases in 2009, 2013 and 2016, respectively. The Obama administration didn’t handle to forestall different human rights abusers reminiscent of Russia, Venezuela and Saudi Arabia from turning into members of the physique, both.

Trump marketing campaign officers mocked Biden for what they noticed as a “self-own” over the tweet, and in addition accused Biden of wanting to return to the insurance policies of the Obama administration, which sought to open relations with the Cuban Castro regime.

“Joe Biden can barely remember what office he’s running for, so it’s not surprising he forgot that Cuba was elected three times to the corrupt U.N. Human Rights Council while he was VP,” Senior Advisor Mercedes Schlapp informed Fox News.

“What’s outrageous is that Sleepy Joe wants to return to the failed Obama-Biden Cuba policy, which hurt the Cuban people and helped prop-up Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. Biden has always appeased communists. Just like he sold out Americans to China while Hunter got rich, now he’s selling-out Cubans and Venezuelans to coddle Bernie Sanders and AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez],” she mentioned. “This may help with Chavistas in his party, but he’ll lose the election in November.”

This 12 months, Sudan, Libya and Venezuela had been among the many newly-elected members that took seats on the Council in Geneva. They joined international locations together with Somalia, Eritrea, Cameroon, Bangladesh, Philippines and Bahrain that had been elected a 12 months earlier.