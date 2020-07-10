Biden-Bernie Unity Platform Supports Commission To Recommend Reparations And A National Apology For Slavery

The unity platform developed by Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders carries a commitment to aid a commission that would “recommend” reparations.

The duo released a ‘progressive unity platform’ early in the day this week – a listing of recommendations for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) prior to the party platform being adopted at the convention next month.

Tucked away in their proposals, under a section titled “Closing the Racial Wealth Gap,” is support for House Resolution 40, a bit of legislation resubmitted last year by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) which will create a ‘reparations commission.’

“Democrats commit to the important first rung on the ladder of supporting H.R. 40, which will establish a commission to examine how a legacy of 246 years of slavery and yet another century of Jim Crow segregation continues to impact the economic prospects of Black Americans today, and to

recommend counteractants,” the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force writes.

Reparations. They’re not only having a conversation about them – they are earnestly looking into steps to make it happen. Let that sink in. This should be all around the news – so why isn’t it?https://t.co/YUs3Lv2Wla — LawEnforcementToday (@LawEnforceToday) July 10, 2020

Reparations

This is just further proof that Biden is really a card-carrying person in the Squad now. What once was regarded as a fringe element of the Democratic party is now the mainstream.

In fact, two members of the Squad in Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) have introduced a bill called the BREATHE Act, which also supports H.R. 40 and has even called for “direct payment” of reparations.

H.R. 40 currently has 136 co-sponsors, all of whom are Democrats.

It seeks to “establish a commission to study and consider a national apology and proposal for reparations for the institution of slavery.”

An apology and payment for something that no American alive today has experienced.

Tlaib and Pressley’s bill would not only pursue reparations, but would abolish police forces, open borders, and eliminate prisons.

Sen. John Kennedy on Rashida Tlaib/Ayanna Pressley bill to abolish police and close prisons

“It is clearly a serious effort to compete in the Woke Olympics. I would give it 9.7. The only way I know how to improve their bill is with the shredder.” pic.twitter.com/DhVbovacTo — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) July 8, 2020

How Will They Pay For It?

Suffice it to state, Biden’s Squad administration could have absolutely no arrange for how to pay reparations.

Or will they?

Marianne Williamson, a self-help author who ran against Biden on the Democratic ticket, previously proposed paying $500 billion in reparations to descendants of slavery.

A major part of her want to pay that $500 billion was to repeal the Republican middle-class tax cuts.

Biden has recently told donors of his want to roll straight back President Trump’s tax cuts.

“I’m going to get rid of the bulk of Trump’s $2 trillion tax cut,” he announced adding, “and a lot of you may not like that but I’m going to close loopholes like capital gains and stepped-up basis.”

And as the President has reduced the organization tax rate from 35% to 21%, Biden vowed to crank it back up to 28%.

It’s easy enough to place two and two together here. The money will undoubtedly be coming out of your pocket or from American businesses to finance reparations, payment for the sins of one’s ancestors.

A poll conducted in 2016 showed nearly seven in 10 Americans oppose paying reparations.