“Voice of America”. President Joe Biden attended a teleconference meeting of the G7 leaders on Thursday morning to discuss the situation created by Russia’s post-war war in Ukraine. The US Secretary of State and Minister of Finance are taking part in the meeting.

President Biden also scheduled a meeting of the National Security Council on Thursday to discuss developments in Ukraine.

Earlier, the NATO leadership ordered the alliance’s military command to intensify preparations to protect the territories of the allied states after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

It is about bringing hundreds of warplanes and ships to combat readiness, as well as increasing the number of troops in the eastern part of NATO.

Secretary General of the Alliance Jens Stoltenberg said that on Friday he planned an extraordinary summit of 30 members of the alliance, which will be attended by President Joe Biden, as well as the leaders of Sweden, Finland and the European Union.

“We strongly condemn Russia’s terrible attack on Ukraine, completely unjustified or provoked. Our thoughts are with all the dead and wounded, the people of Ukraine. “We also condemn Belarus for allowing this attack,” NATO said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian troops invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea, confirming the West’s worst fears of a large-scale offensive against one country in Europe after World War II.

“Peace has been destroyed on our continent,” Stoltenberg told a news conference.

“Russia is using force in an attempt to retell history, to deprive Ukraine of the opportunity to move freely and independently,” he said.

“This is a deliberate, cold-hearted, long-planned invasion,” he said.

“Russia’s unjustified, baseless attack on Ukraine threatens countless innocent lives from air and missile strikes,” he added.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) intends to intensify its plans to deploy new forces in Eastern Europe, including the NATO Rapid Reaction Force. NATO plans to set up combat units in Romania, Bulgaria, possibly in Hungary, Slovakia, the Baltic states and Poland.