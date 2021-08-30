Biden attends dignified transfer of the service members killed in Kabul
The President’s attendance at the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base is among the gravest responsibilities for any American commander-in-chief. The 13 service members being transferred were killed during a terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport gates as they assisted in a massive airlift mission to evacuate American citizens and vulnerable Afghans from the country.

