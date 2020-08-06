Biden Attacks Black Voters In Bizarre Interview

In a bizarre interview, Joe Biden implied that unlike Latinos, who have many different attitudes, black voters have no diversity of thought

Biden Claims The Black Community Is Monolithic!

Speaking to a panel of the National Association of Black Journalists, Biden came out with yet another racist remark against the black community.

“What you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community, with incredibly different attitudes about different things,” Biden said.

Latinos have diversity of thought unlike black people who all think alike, says Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/WRZKnUuTVU — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 6, 2020

Biden immediately faced a backlash from many people online, including a number of prominent black conservatives and politicians. Many of them referenced his recent interview with a black reporter, when he brought up cocaine use and accused him of being a junkie in response to being asked about his own cognitive abilities.