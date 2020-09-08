Biden and Trump take aim at each other as Labor Day election sprint begins

Traditionally the launch of the presidential race’s intense final stages, Labor Day this year has assumed an outsized starting-gun quality as both candidates begin fervent in-person attempts to mobilize voters while the contours of the contest quickly harden.
President Donald Trump, an underdog incumbent who entered the final stretch on Monday waging rambling attacks from the front steps of the White House, is entrenching in the politics of White grievance as he works to maintain support in the Midwest and South. He visits Florida and South Carolina on Tuesday.
Former Vice President Joe Biden began a new phase of in-person campaigning with a low-key stop in Pennsylvania as he defends an unbudging polling lead that has become the steadiest on record.
The Labor Day tableau seemed to encapsulate a race that enters its final stretch under historic circumstances. Trump, brazenly breaking ethical norms by using the White House as his campaign stage, hopes his outsized attacks will either draw in or drown out his rival — and to some extent he’s been successful in forcing Biden to defend himself against accusations he’s fomenting riots or declining mentally.
“Look at how he steps and look at how I step,” Biden said Monday when asked by a local television station in Pennsylvania about Trump’s accusation that he’s “lost a step.” “Watch how I run up ramps and how he stumbles down ramps, OK?”
Biden hopes to turn the election into a referendum on Trump’s character — in part by…