Biden Admits He Would Shut The Country Down Again And Defer To Scientists On Coronavirus

Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden confessed on Friday that if there is a 2nd spike of COVID-19, he would close down the country again if scientists recommended that was the very best choice.

Biden Says He’ll Defer To Scientists On COVID-19

Biden informed ABC host David Muir that he would definitely accept scientists if they require a 2nd shutdown.

“If you’re sworn in come January and we have coronavirus and the flu combining — which many scientists have said is a real possibility — would you be prepared to shut this country down again?” Muir asked.

“I would be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus. That is the fundamental flaw of this administration’s thinking to begin with,” Biden responded. “In order to keep the country running and moving and the economy growing and people employed, you have to fix the virus. You have to deal with the virus.”

“So, if the scientists say, ‘shut it down?’” Muir asked again.

“I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists,” Biden admitted.