Biden Accuses Trump Of Trying To Steal Election By Opposing Mail-In Voting

Former Vice President Joe Biden implicated Donald Trump of trying to “indirectly steal” the 2020 election by opposing mail-in voting.

Biden’s remarks came throughout a virtual fundraiser hosted by starlet Julia Louis-Dreyfus

“This president is going to try to indirectly steal the election by arguing that mail-in ballots don’t work. They’re not real. They’re not fair,” the presumptive Democrat candidate expected.

That is a hell of a Jedi mind technique right there.

To state that arguing versus mail-in voting– provably ripe for citizen scams– is an effort to steal the election instead of the real effort by executing it is next-level.

Biden stated individuals must make it clear now that President Trump is trying to weaken the election through his project versus mail voting.

Rigged Election

President Trump has actually emphatically opposed mail-in voting for the 2020 election, alerting consistently of a rigged procedure.

“Rigged 2020 election,” he wrote inJune “Millions of mail-in ballots will be printed by foreign countries and others. It will be the scandal of our times!”

Just days ago he tweeted, “Mail-In voting, unless changed by the courts, will lead to the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our Nation’s History!”

He included the hashtag ‘#RIGGEDELECTION.’

Trump informed Fox News press reporter Chris Wallace that he would “have to see” whether he ‘d want to accept the election results, keeping in mind Democrats and Hillary Clinton still have yet to accept the arise from 2016.

CHRIS WALLACE: "Can you give a direct answer you will accept the election?" TRUMP: "I have to see. Look, you — I have to see. No, I'm not going to just say 'yes.' I'm not going to say 'no,' and I didn't last time either."

Floodgates to Fraud

It isn’t simply President Trump who opposes mail-in tallies based upon the possibility of presenting scams to the election.

Attorney General William Barr likewise recommended to Fox News that mail-in voting “absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud.”

“Right now, a foreign country could print up tens of thousands of counterfeit ballots, and be very hard for us to detect which was the right and which was the wrong ballot,” Barr described. “So, I think … it can upset and undercut the confidence in the integrity of our elections.”

AG Barr is ideal. Large scale mail-in voting "absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud."

Aside from Trump and Barr, some other experts have actually recommended vote-by-mail plans are a method of helping with citizen scams.

Additionally, a bipartisan electoral reform commission in 2005 concluded that mail-in voting “increases the risk of fraud” and “raises concerns about privacy.”

No, there is just one celebration here trying their finest to steal an election. And it isn’t Trump’s celebration.