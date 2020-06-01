Bid for first eco-labelled bluefin tuna raises fears for protection of ‘king of fish’ | Fishing

A decade in the past, the extremely prized “king of fish”, the bluefin tuna, was taken off menus in high-end eating places and shunned by prime cooks, amid warnings by environmentalists that it was being pushed to extinction. Recent assessments of Atlantic bluefin tuna, which may develop to the dimensions of a small automobile and reside for as much as 40 years, have proven a lot more healthy populations.

But now conservationists and scientists are warning that the biggest and most dear tuna species might as soon as once more be beneath menace if a Japanese bluefin fishery within the Atlantic Ocean is awarded an internationally recognised “ecolabel” they declare is predicated on flawed science.

On Monday 1 June, an impartial decide will hear proof from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Pew Charitable Trusts, the Japanese fishery and assessors for the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), to assist decide whether or not the assessors have been proper to suggest the fishery receives its label. If authorized, the Japanese firm Usufuku Honten can promote the first ever MSC-certified bluefin tuna to consumers, marking it as a well-managed sustainable fishery.

WWF and Pew will argue strongly in opposition to the award, saying it’s too early to declare that the bluefin tuna inventory is absolutely recovered. They have recognized a “number of shortfalls” within the evaluation course of and say there was a scarcity of impartiality.

Usufuku Honten is a small firm with only one vessel within the Atlantic however with demand growing for sustainable tuna in Japan, the place 80% of bluefin tuna is consumed, it might open the floodgates, WWF says. A French fishery has also applied to be MSC certified.

If the decide finds within the conservationists favour, it might deal a blow to MSC’s popularity because the world’s main sustainable seafood label. MSC says that 15% of the world’s fisheries at the moment are licensed beneath its scheme.

15% of the world’s fisheries are licensed by MSC. Photograph: Steven May/Alamy

Giuseppe Di Carlo, director of the WWF Mediterranean marine initiative, believes it could be “market fraud” if the fishery was licensed. “It is the first bluefin tuna fishery, so every fishery afterwards will be benchmarked by the same standards.

“For the Japanese market, which is so hungry for bluefin tuna, MSC certification is the cherry on the cake.”

A single bluefin can fetch a whole bunch of hundreds of kilos at public sale in Japan.

WWF’s objections are primarily based round requirements utilized by the label’s assessors, impartial of the MSC, to gauge the well being of the bluefin inhabitants and their evaluation of how the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tuna (ICCAT), the fisheries oversight physique, at present manages the catch.

To be licensed by MSC, a course of that takes 18 months, a fishery is first assessed by impartial “conformity assessment bodies” (CABs). They go to the fishery, seek the advice of with specialists and think about all accessible information to resolve whether or not it meets MSC standards. There are at present 11 CABs, one of which is UK-based Control Union Pesca (CUP). Last yr, in its preliminary report, CUP determined Usufuku Honten met the standards for MSC certification.

Di Carlo claimed there was a “lack of impartiality” on this course of in addition to what he believes is flawed science: “The MSC claims to be very rigorous in its scientific approach but here we have a case where the MSC’s assessors used a number of values far below the scientific average. We know it is not a sustainable fishery but the MSC assessors are coming up with values that ensures it passes. To me, that’s not telling the truth about sustainability.”

An audit of the method, carried out by a 3rd get together auditor, Assurance Services International, discovered CUP had assured Usufuku in 2018 that it could be the first bluefin tuna fishery to be licensed, after the corporate had expressed concern over the French fishery additionally searching for approval. In its report, the auditor described this as one of six “minor nonconformity” points, beneath requirements round impartiality. MSC stated CUP has since taken motion to deal with the problems flagged by ASI.

WWF, which co-created the now impartial MSC scheme twenty years in the past, has objected to 17 of its certifications in complete, largely unsuccessfully, and has known as on the physique to reform.

“We think the MSC is an excellent tool,” Di Carlo stated “We have already said clearly we haven’t seen enough reform in the MCS system to be satisfied that they are meeting sustainability criteria. I would not trust all of the fisheries to be sustainable.”

Grantly Galland, an officer on the Pew Charitable Trusts, stated that after years of overfishing it was untimely to “declare victory” for bluefin tuna.

“The most recent stock assessment for the eastern Atlantic and Mediterranean was riddled with uncertainties,” Galland stated. “The scientists were unable to confirm whether the stock has recovered.

“We are objecting because we think the certifying body got it wrong. They concluded ICCAT’s management was a bit more robust than it was in reality.”

In a letter posted on the MSC web site, Sotaro Usui, CEO of Usufuku Honten, described WWF’s objection as “disappointing and unfair” and accused it of taking benefit of the evaluate to criticise MSC and ICCAT.

In 2017, ICCAT scientists who estimate the well being of the migratory bluefin tuna inhabitants have been unable to say with certainty that the inventory had recovered, and advisable “caution” in setting quotas.

Shana Miller, a senior officer in worldwide fisheries conservation for the Ocean Foundation, stated: “There’s no dispute that the population is better off than it was 10 years ago. But are we at the point where the population has recovered? We don’t know. ICCAT scientists don’t know. And if they don’t know, how can the MSC know they have recovered?”

Steven Adolf, researcher and writer of Tuna Wars, stated: “The MSC is still the best certification standard we have, but there is room for improvement. And I think the MSC are aware of that. ICCAT does not have a very robust management and Pew, WWF and MSC have a common interest to improve that.”

Dr Rohan Currey, the chief science and requirements officer at MSC, stated an evaluation consists of “many layers of scrutiny, and input from a wide range of stakeholders”.

“It ensures the independent assessor takes all available information into account when deciding if a fishery is or is not sustainable.

“This bluefin fishery – Usufuku Honten – asked to be assessed in 2018 and that process is still under way. As part of this, WWF and the Pew Trusts will shortly have the opportunity to present unresolved objections to an independent legal expert, who will then decide a way forward.”

“We cannot prejudge the outcome of this assessment – but fisheries only get certified if they can demonstrate, through evidence, that they meet the MSC’s robust standard. Clearly, this is vital for a stock such as the eastern Atlantic blue which has suffered historic overexploitation.”

A spokesperson for Control Union Pesca, now Control Union, informed the Guardian it could not be applicable to remark, as some of the factors raised by WWF and Pew are into consideration by an adjudicator.