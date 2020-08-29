Bicycle Shortage Caused By Coronavirus Pandemic Leading To Ocean City Bike Shop To Close After 85 Years – CBS Philly

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS)– A big boost in need for bikes because the coronavirus pandemic is now causing a huge shortage. One bike shop in Ocean City is seeing its effect.

The bros who own Annarelli’s Bike Store on Asbury Avenue in Ocean City state there are simply inadequate bikes to cost them to remain open.

“We were going to retire in two or three years, but this is going to move it up,” Michael Annarelli, co-owner of the shop, stated.

A longtime #OceanCity bicycle shop is preparing to close its doors for great. Hear the owners discuss why on @CBSPhilly at 5:30 p pic.twitter.com/RpgM8jJ7eJ — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) August 28, 2020

Annarelli is preparing to close the doors to this 85- year-old family-run organisation at the end of summertime.

“The supply line got blown up,” he stated.

Annarelli states because the pandemic, lots of bicycle factories have actually been shutdown since of COVID-19 so now tires, bike locks and bikes– almost whatever he offers– are now almost difficult to come by, making much of his shop’s walls bare.

Still, the bros are grateful for what the shop provided their household.

“It’s been our livelihood for three generations,” Annarelli stated.

Their grandpa initially opened the bike shop in 1935 throughout theGreat Depression While the household is …