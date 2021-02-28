Bianca Smith on becoming the first black professional coach in baseball: 'Never give up'
Bianca Smith on becoming the first black professional coach in baseball: 'Never give up'

Bianca Smith, Red Sox minor league coach and first black woman in pro baseball, talks to Yahoo Finance’s Jen Rogers about the role of women in sports and in the broader workplace. Smith is on Yahoo Finance’s exclusive list, THE NEXT: 21 to watch in 2021.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR