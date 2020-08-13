Bianca Andreescu will not defend US Open women’s singles title | Tennis News





Bianca Andreescu will not defend her US Open title

Bianca Andreescu has become the latest high-profile name to miss this year’s US Open with the Canadian deciding against defending her women’s singles title.

The 20-year-old, who has not competed since she suffered a knee injury last October, said on social media she made the difficult decision because the COVID-19 outbreak has compromised her ability to reach her highest level of form.

Andreescu joins 2019 men’s singles champion Rafael Nadal in skipping the event, which is scheduled to start in New York on August 31.

She upset Serena Williams in straight sets in last year’s final, earning her maiden Grand Slam triumph.