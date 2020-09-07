BHP’s hopes to boost green credentials with LNG-powered ships met with scepticism

BHP has chartered five bulk carrier ships that are powered by liquefied natural gas, as the world’s largest natural resources company tries to burnish its climate credentials.

The move is part of a wider trend as the shipping sector tries to meet new pollution targets that seek to reduce emissions of sulphur and nitrogen oxides.

BHP said the ships — supplied by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer’s company Eastern Pacific Shipping and which will be used to transport steelmaking ingredient iron ore from Australia to China — would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 30 per cent per voyage, compared with traditional marine bunker oil.

However environmental researchers rejected that statistic. “It is not possible through physics,” said Bryan Comer, researcher at the International Council on Clean Transportation. “We have seen over and over again industry claiming that LNG is a green fuel and that it reduces climate pollution.”

The discrepancy arises because LNG-powered ships produce less carbon dioxide than traditional fuel, but more methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Methane accounts for about 40 per cent of the warming in the earth’s atmosphere today.

BHP rejected the criticism that the ships would not have as much climate benefit as promised. “The…