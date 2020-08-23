BHP ramping down, evacuating Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of storms By Reuters





(Reuters) – Bhp (L:-RRB- is ramping down operations at its Shenzi and Neptune oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of back-to-back storms moving into the area, a spokesperson stated on Sunday.

Evacuations that began on Saturday ought to be total this afternoon, the spokesperson stated. Equinor (OL:-RRB- on Sunday likewise stated it had actually completed evacuating its Titan oil-production platform and shut-in oil production at the center.

Oil manufacturers consisting of BP (NYSE:-RRB-, Chevron (NYSE:-RRB- and Royal Dutch Shell (LON:-RRB- had actually shut 13% of the area’s overseas oil production asof Saturday The area represent 17% of overall U.S. oil production and 5% of U.S. output.