BHP ramping down, evacuating Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of storms By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-


(Reuters) – Bhp (L:-RRB- is ramping down operations at its Shenzi and Neptune oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of back-to-back storms moving into the area, a spokesperson stated on Sunday.

Evacuations that began on Saturday ought to be total this afternoon, the spokesperson stated. Equinor (OL:-RRB- on Sunday likewise stated it had actually completed evacuating its Titan oil-production platform and shut-in oil production at the center.

Oil manufacturers consisting of BP (NYSE:-RRB-, Chevron (NYSE:-RRB- and Royal Dutch Shell (LON:-RRB- had actually shut 13% of the area’s overseas oil production asof Saturday The area represent 17% of overall U.S. oil production and 5% of U.S. output.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media want to advise you that the information included in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex rates are not offered by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore rates might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, implying rates are a sign and not suitable for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any obligation for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.

Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 31

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR