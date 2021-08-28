Bhad Bhabie revealed a major truth bomb, claiming that could retire at the ripe age of 18 all thanks to OnlyFans, after breaking a platform record days after she turned 18.
Home Entertainment Bhad Bhabie RETIRING At 18 Due To OnlyFans Paycheck?!
Bhad Bhabie RETIRING At 18 Due To OnlyFans Paycheck?!
ByHanna Shardi
-
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dead at 80
Charlie Watts, the unassuming son of a truck driver who gained global fame as the drummer for the Rolling Stones, has died at the...
The concern over the potential taper has been very well telegraphed: Strategist
Art Hogan, National Chief Market Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi to discuss outlook on the Fed taper expectations, moves in the bond market,...
Foot Locker’s focus is truly on the primary market that connects to the buyers...
Foot Locker CEO Dick Johnson joins Yahoo Finance's Reggie Wade and Brian Sozzi to discuss why Foot Locker is continuing to outperform in the...
Why a delay in returning to the office may result in an innovation deficit
Scott Kirsner, CEO and Co-founder of Innovation Leader, joined Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro to discuss the possible innovation deficit facing companies that delay the...
Recording Academy CEO on how the Grammy’s are tackling diversity issues, plus Mented Cosmetics...
Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss the changes that the Recording Academy has gone through...