BHA sound note of optimism ahead of resumption of racing | Racing News

Brant Dunshea, chief regulatory officer on the British Horseracing Authority, has expressed his confidence that racing will be capable to resume in Britain on June 1.

Racing was final staged on March 17 and the Government introduced earlier this month that no skilled sport, even behind closed doorways, would happen earlier than June 1 on the earliest.

The BHA on Saturday printed its protocols for resuming behind closed doorways at Newcastle on that date, and Dunshea mentioned it had been recognised that racing differed in its make-up from sports activities resembling soccer and rugby.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden prompt in the beginning of the week a return for top-flight soccer might be “mid-June at the earliest”, however Dunshea advised Racing TV’s Luck On Sunday programme: “I believe what we have now received to know is that during this course of in our engagement with Government it has been recognised that we’re completely different to the opposite sports activities which are being referred to.

“We are largely a rural-based sport, we’re an outside atmosphere – each our coaching and racing environments are out of doors and pose decrease degree of danger and place us as a really completely different sport to soccer and rugby, for instance.

“I’m very, very comfy that our sport is being seen as a unique sport to different contact sports activities by Government, and I’m certain within the broader context of that remark it was focusing extra on the contact sports activities fairly than sports activities resembling racing.

“It’s been recognised by Government at a number of levels that we are different and we appreciate that, because we have been advocating all the way through that we have our own unique circumstances which shape our sport.”

He added: “What I’ll say is I’m extremely assured that we’ll be racing on June 1. We cannot management what choices Government make, however we’re extremely assured.

“We are working hard and planning towards June 1 being our resumption date and we are all very excited about that.”