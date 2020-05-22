B&H reconsiders the price of the Sony Xperia 1 II pre-orders, hides it

After an excruciatingly lengthy wait, the Sony Xperia 1 II lastly went up on pre-order, however now it appears that there could also be some bother behind the scenes. B&H, which was the first US retailer to checklist the telephone, has eliminated the price from its web page.
Previously, the new flagship was set to price $1,200, however now we dont know. Sony US is mum on the topic as effectively. For what its price, the telephone continues to be listed at the unique 1,200 price at Belsimpel in the Netherlands and JPY 133,600 on Au in Japan.
This many not be about altering the price, as a substitute it might be a difficulty of availability B&H by no means posted a transport date and neither did Belsimpel. This signifies that the Xperia 1 II is actually solely accessible in Japan.
Last yr (in late June), the unique Xperia 1 went on pre-order in the US on B&H and a number of other different retailers at a price of $950, bundled with a pair of WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones. Pre-orders in the Netherlands for the Mark II may also be bundled with the XM3, the scenario in the US isnt fairly clear. Anyway, we in all probability receivedt see the new flagship in North America and Europe earlier than June.