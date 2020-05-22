B&H reconsiders the price of the Sony Xperia 1 II pre-orders, hides it

After an excruciatingly lengthy wait, the Sony Xperia 1 II lastly went up on pre-order, however now it appears that there could also be some bother behind the scenes. B&H, which was the first US retailer to checklist the telephone, has eliminated the price from its web page.

Previously, the new flagship was set to price $1,200, however now we dont know. Sony US is mum on the topic as effectively. For what its price, the telephone continues to be listed at the unique 1,200 price at Belsimpel in the Netherlands and JPY 133,600 on Au in Japan.

This many not be about altering the price, as a substitute it might be a difficulty of availability  B&H by no means posted a transport date and neither did Belsimpel. This signifies that the Xperia 1 II is actually solely accessible in Japan.

Last yr (in late June), the unique Xperia 1 went on pre-order in the US on B&H and a number of other different retailers at a price of $950, bundled with a pair of WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones. Pre-orders in the Netherlands for the Mark II may also be bundled with the XM3, the scenario in the US isnt fairly clear. Anyway, we in all probability receivedt see the new flagship in North America and Europe earlier than June.

