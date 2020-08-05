Beyonds Smart WiFi Door Bell, New Upgrade Video Doorbell 720P Home Security Camera Wireless Intruder Alert, Instant Motion Detector Night Vision 2 Way Voice Communication 166′ Surround Vision



Price: $25.99

(as of Aug 05,2020 06:30:54 UTC – Details)



✈Specification:

✈📱 【WARM TIPS】: Built-in detailed instructions to help you install correctly, any questions you don’t understand, please feel free to consult, your satisfaction is our goal ! Doorbell comes with motion detection, real-time alerts, 166-Degree Wide Angle Lens, 720P video, two-way talk, which let you don’t miss any visitors and secure your home day and night.

✈📱 【Smart PIR Motion Detection and Loop Recording】: Detecting the slightest motion at the entrance. (motion detection alarm generally works within 3 meters, and the sensitivity can be adjusted in three levels.) Get instant alerts and push notifications to the mobile phone when visitors Press your Doorbell or trigger the built-in motion sensors. The sensitive time is adjustable. It also automatically covers the expired video files, easy to manage the monitoring records.

✈📱 【Two-Way Audio】:166-Degree Wide Angle Lens, 720P HD video, two-way talk, which let you don’t miss any visitors and secure your home day and night. The photos or video clips at anytime and store in your phone.Charging is required for the first time use. It takes about 5 hours to charge. Two-Way Audio -Communicate with visitors via two-way audio with noise cancellation

✈📱 【 Easy to set up & Low Consumption】: Ultra & Long Standby Time–pair with your mobile by connecting Wi-Fi, compatible with iOS and Android and support mobile phone remote wake-up the device within 1 second. Adopt ultra low power technology, In this mode, the smart doorbell can work more than 4 months, video doorbell comes with an innovative quick-release rechargeable battery pack, standby time more than 6 months. using 18650 lithium batteries, capacity 3400mAh, higher safety performance

✈📱 【Package Content】:1 x WIFI Doorbell, 1 x User Manual, 4 x Screws, 4 x Installing Accessories, 1 x Sticker, NOT INCLUDED BATTERY ,Professional customer team and detailed instructions to help you worry-free use