Beyond TikTok: Who else might President Trump ban?

TikTok’s time in the United States might be going out, with President Trump and other senior authorities broaching an impending restriction.

But other Chinese- owned apps and software-based services might likewise be targeted.

On Sunday, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleged that some of the Asian nation’s technology companies were “feeding information straight to the Chinese Communist Party”.

So who else is at danger?

The most apparent target is Tencent’s WeChat, which was the only item that Mr Pompeo called out by name in addition to TikTok.

WeChat is often referred to as being a social media network, however it’s actually a lot more – using methods to pay, run extra mini-programs, discover dates and get the news, in addition to messaging and other social activities.

It’s possibly finest idea of as being a type of secondary os that sits on top of iOS or Android.