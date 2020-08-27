Beyond Meat launches website to sell plant-based meat directly to people online

With customers consuming more meals in the house and depending on grocery shipment services throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Beyond Meat is launching an e-commerce site today to sell its plant-based meat items directly to consumers. The website will have some online- just products for sale and will work as a test cooking area of sorts for future items, stated primary development officer Charles Muth.

“It will allow us to have direct conversations with our consumers and will be convenient for consumers who don’t live near a supermarket,” Muth stated in an interview withThe Verge

Faux meat items were a best-seller at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with sales of items like Tofurky and Beyond Meat increasing 264 percent. Sales of fresh meat options increased 206 percent the very first week of March and were up 279 percent the week ending March 14th, according to Nielsen.

But it makes good sense for Beyond to pursue brand-new channels to sell its items beyond the grocery aisle; while its United States grocery sales almost tripled in the 2nd quarter,the company reported a net loss of $10.2 million And with lots of dining establishments closed to adhere to social distancing standards, Beyond invested about $6 million in the 2nd quarter repackaging items for supermarket sales rather of dining establishments. Still, the business passed …