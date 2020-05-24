Beyoncé’s mother Tina Lawson shares throwback picture of singer wearing a bonnet as a baby

Beyoncé Knowles‘ mother, Tina Lawson, has launched a throwback {photograph} of the singer wearing an old school bonnet as a baby.

In the Instagram publish, Lawson shared two photos side-by-side of herself and her eldest daughter as infants.

In the photographs, each Lawson and Beyoncé are wearing comparable outfits, full with quaint bonnets and frilly hems.

“Who is who?” Lawson requested within the caption, earlier than stating that she ought to have made the picture of Beyoncé black and white to make the reply much less apparent.

In the {photograph} of Beyoncé, the singer is captured sticking her tongue out on the digital camera.





“Tina your genes are potent!” one particular person commented beneath the publish.

“She stole your whole face,” one other mentioned, remarking on the putting resemblance between Lawson and her daughter.

On Sunday 10 May, Beyoncé paid tribute to her mother on Instagram to mark Mother’s Day within the US.

The 38-year-old shared a portrait of Lawson, which was captioned: “Happy Mother’s Day. My Mama was a savage, got this s*** from Tina,” in reference to the lyrics to her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s tune “Savage”.

She additionally shared a message wherein she thanked her mother “for giving me life” and “for expanding my consciousness”.

“I would not have been able to do any of what I’ve done in my life without your strength, your wisdom and your prayers,” Beyoncé wrote.

“My biggest goal in life is for my children to feel the love you make us all feel. I appreciate you and thank you with every ounce of admiration and respect.”