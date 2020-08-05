Beyoncé’s Momma Puts Anna Wintour On Blast Over Lack Of Diversity At Vogue!

Tina Knowles-Lawson isn’t playing around!

Beyoncé‘s momma put Anna Wintour on blast this week, while simultaneously applauding Meghan Markle‘s friend Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue.

So what caused Momma Bey to get riled up? The (at this point widely reported) lack of diversity in Vogue. Along with a snap of Enninful, she shared on Instagram on Monday:

“Kudos to this wonderful Man Mr. Edward Enningful [sp] !! Editor of “British Vogue“ for boldly putting our beautiful Activists on the cover !!! When will American Vogue step up and hire more Black Photographers for cover shoots? We’re waiting……. @edward_enningful”

Hmmm… good question! In so many words, the 66-year-old is calling on the longtime Vogue editor-in-chief and Condé Nast artistic director to “step up” their game when it comes to featuring more Black models on the cover and in the pages, along with a more diverse staff. Before sharing Edward’s photo, Tina also praised one of the UK-based mag’s September covers (the most important issue of the year), which features Tamika D. Mallory, co-founder of the Women’s March: