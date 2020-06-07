Beyonce’s Commencement Speech for YouTube’s ‘Dear Class of 2020’

Beyonce has a message for the class of 2020 — bet on yourself … and pave your own personal path, particularly if you’re in the minority.

The singer gave a commencement speech Sunday for YouTube’s virtual “Dear Class of 2020” ceremony, plus it was chock full of good advice for young people venturing out into the world after finishing college — or for folks who are heading into college right out of senior school.

First off, she thanked Barack and Michelle Obama for introducing her, then got right into it by addressing the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

She told the grads they truly are navigating a volatile and crucial amount of time in history … and congratulated them for all they’d accomplished in the last two weeks — referencing the nationwide marches and protests.

Bey said black lives matter, queer lives matter … and someone else who falls into an “other” category also matters. She then went on to spell out how grads could amplify their own lives and voices in the workforce — by buying themselves and believing inside their dreams.