Beyoncé releases celebratory visual album ‘Black Is King’

The album, based upon the vocalist’s soundtrack album “The Lion King: The Gift” for the 2019 remake of the Disney movie, reimagines the lessons from the film for “today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns,” Disney+ stated in a release, and is a “celebratory memoir for the world on the black experience.”

The dynamic cinematographic album was produced throughout a year and includes a varied cast and team coming from several places where it was shot, consisting of New York, Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium.

The vocalist, who likewise directed and executive produced the work, very first teased the album trailer on You Tube on July 19, in a video that has actually currently acquired more than 2.7 million views.

The album consists of full-length videos for tracks consisting of “My Power,” “Brown Skin Girl,” “Mood 4 Eva” and “Already.”