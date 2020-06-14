Beyoncé Pens Open Letter To Kentucky’s Attorney General Asking For Criminal Charges In Breonna Taylor Case

Beyoncé is using the power of her voice for change!

The superstar penned an open letter published to her official website on Friday, and addressed to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. In the letter, the singer urges Cameron to utilize his capacity to bring criminal charges from the officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor in her Louisville apartment earlier in 2010.

In the letter, Beyoncé doesn’t keep back in criticizing the police force’s used of power, and urges the Commonwealth’s A.G. to “commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution of these officers’ criminal conduct” and investigate the police department’s response to Taylor’s murder, which infamously occurred as the consequence of a no-knock warrant when the police allegedly didn’t even identify themselves.

As part of the letter, JAY-Z‘s wife wrote (below):

“Your office has both the power and the responsibility to bring justice to Breonna Taylor, and demonstrate the value of a Black woman’s life. Don’t let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a terrible tragedy. With every death of a Black person at the hands of the police, there are two real tragedies: The death itself, and the inaction and delays that follow it. This is your chance to end that pattern. Take swift and decisive action in charging the officers. The next months cannot look like the last three.”

Amen to that particular!!!

She continues on from there, too, adding more:

“Three months have passed — and zero arrests have been made, and no officers have been fired. The LMPD’s investigation was turned over to your office, and yet all of the officers involved in the shooting remain employed by the LMPD … Three months have passed — and Breonna Taylor’s family still waits for justice. Ms. Taylor’s family has not been able to take time to process and grieve. Instead, they have been working tirelessly to rally the support of friends, their community, and the country to obtain justice for Breonna.”

Wow. Well written!

At the end of the letter, the performer and mother also urged her fans to sign a coinciding petition at the end of the page, further demanding justice for Breonna in the horrific case.

Judging by the floor swell of popular support here in addition to all of the a-listers and high-profile figures which have taken on the case, hopefully this is the time for change in this society!! We can only just hope and pray… and work and act for change!

You can view Beyoncé’s entire open letter combined with petition it self HERE. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound off with your ideas on the whole thing down (below)…