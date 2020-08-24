Beyoncé Finally Drops The Star-Studded Music Video For Brown Skin Girl – WATCH!

Beyonc é‘s music video for Brown Skin Girl is finally here and no, you don’ t require a Disney+ membership to enjoy it!

Weeks after fans initially saw it in her visual album Black Is King, the 38- year- old performer has actually launched the 6- minute- long standalone video for the tune which includes her child Blue Ivy Carter, along with vocalists Saint Jhn and WizKid Though another variation of the clip premiered in 2015 when Bey’s album The Lion King: The Gift at first dropped, this one has lots of star- studded cameos that you simply can’t miss out on!

There’s previous Destiny’s Child starlet turned solo artist Kelly Rowland (seen above), in addition to supermodel Naomi Campbell and star Lupita Nyong’ o who were all name- dropped on the record. Their on- screen looks truly offered the clip the best touch! Speaking about the task with Good Morning America, Bey described:

“It was so important to me in Brown Skin Girl that we represented all different shades of brown and I wanted every single character to be shot in a regal light… it was important that we’re all in this together and we’re all celebrating each other.”

Between the spectacular images and examples of Black quality seen throughout, we ‘d state and …