Beyoncé Drops The Official Trailer For Black Is King! Watch HERE!

The visuals are stunning, and the story is powerful! Looks like Queen Bey has a real winner on her hands here!

Black Is King, the upcoming film by Beyoncé, just debuted its brand new trailer early Sunday morning, and it’s quite an impressive thing to watch!

Related: Beyoncé Encourages Fans To Vote Like Their Lives Depend On It In Awards Speech

The whole thing is just about 80 seconds long, but it packs a PUNCH! The visuals are impressive and it appears the storyline here is going to be remarkably empowering, even from what little we can see with this trailer! We love it!

Black Is King debuts on Disney+ on July 31st, so it won’t be long now until we can all see the stunning shots and high-end production value to go along with such an important message. We can’t wait! Beyoncé knows a thing or two about producing very compelling video… and this looks like it’s going to follow right in those foot steps!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF about it down in the comments (below)…