Beyoncé drops new song ‘Black Parade’ on Juneteenth

Amidst the global pandemic and the massive political upheaval against police brutality in the US, Beyoncé released her newest song in the wee hours of Juneteenth.

The new song is titled “Black Parade” and debuted on Tidal, the music streaming site. The song highlights Black pride and power.

The queen bee surprised her fans and posted about the song on Instagram. She said that the song celebrates Black voice and culture. She also mentioned that profits from the song will go to independent businesses owned by African Americans.

Beyoncé’s latest song encouraging Black pride comes amidst many other celebrities releasing songs of protest. Alicia Keys and John Legend recently premiered their own heartfelt rendition of celebrating African American culture.

Recently, a 12-year-old boy from Florida, Keedron Bryant, went viral after his mother released his acapella version of a protest song. The song was titled “I Just Wanna Live.” Bryant recently even signed up with Warner Records.

The protest songs have become a powerful source of energy for the African American community. On 25th May, George Floyd from Minneapolis was brutally murdered by a police officer during an attempted arrest. The incident has led to a massive uproar in the United States and brought back the issue of police brutality, racial injustice, and inequality.

The murder of Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks has further deteriorated the political upheaval.

Beyoncé’s song will empower local African American business owners.