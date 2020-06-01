Beyoncé demands justice for George Floyd

The Grammy-winning artist is one among a number of celebrities utilizing their social media platforms to demand change within the wake of Floyd’s demise in Minneapolis final week.

“We’re broken and we’re disgusted,” she says in a video posted on Instagram. “We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown and anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now.”

Floyd was arrested by Minneapolis police on Monday and died whereas being restrained by officers. Video footage of the arrest confirmed officers restraining Floyd on the bottom with one officer, Derek Chauvin, along with his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds in complete. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree homicide and second-degree manslaughter and was fired by the division together with three different officers.

In the video, Beyoncé went on to say, “No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away. George is all of our family and humanity. He is our family because he is a fellow American.”