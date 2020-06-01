Beyoncé demands justice for George Floyd

The Grammy-winning artist is one among a number of celebrities utilizing their social media platforms to demand change within the wake of Floyd’s demise in Minneapolis final week.
“We’re broken and we’re disgusted,” she says in a video posted on Instagram. “We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown and anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now.”
In the video, Beyoncé went on to say, “No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away. George is all of our family and humanity. He is our family because he is a fellow American.”
“There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings and no consequences,” she stated. “Yes, someone’s been charged, but justice is far from being achieved.”
“Continue to pray for peace and compassion and healing for our country,” she stated.