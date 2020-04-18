Beyoncé dedicates ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ to health workers in ‘Disney Family Singalong’

When you would like upon a star, perhaps Beyoncé will present up.

Viewers loved a shock look by Queen Bey Thursday throughout “The Disney Family Singalong,” an ABC particular designed to present spoonfuls of sugar – as in the “Mary Poppins” traditional and a brighter temper – throughout difficult coronavirus instances.

The cavalcade of stars, many acting from their residing rooms and kitchens, additionally featured Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé and Demi Lovato.

Scenes from traditional Disney animated movies supplied colourful backdrops for lots of the performances, which, clearly, had to be restricted in manufacturing scope. Lyrics ran on the backside of the display screen, with a golden set of Mickey Mouse ears doing a follow-the-bouncing-ball imitation to assist at-home singers.

Beyoncé, an unannounced addition, devoted “When You Wish Upon a Star” from “Pinocchio” to “all of the health care workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe.” After a sweetly aching efficiency, accompanied by piano, she supplied phrases of encouragement: “Please hold on to your families tight. Please be safe. Don’t give up hope. We’re going to get through this. I promise. God bless you.”

A spotlight of the hour-long particular, which was hosted by “American Idol” mainstay Ryan Seacrest and inspired donations to Feeding America, was a group efficiency of the appropriately titled “High School Musical” anthem “We’re All In This Together” that reunited Kenny Ortega, director of the 2006 hit musical, and stars Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel.

Zac Efron did not participate in the efficiency, however he supplied an introduction whereas “hunkered down in the middle of nowhere with patchy Wi-Fi,” as Seacrest put it.

“Hi, everyone. I hope that you’re safe and you’re healthy and you’re doing as well as possible during these unprecedented times,” mentioned Efron, who then launched “some of my oldest friends and some new ones. I hope that you enjoy and remember: We are all in this together.”

After Ortega and the “High School” forged had their reunion, they had been joined in their efficiency by stars of different Disney TV movies and sequence, together with Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson of “Descendants;” Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly from “Zombies;” and Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo from Disney+’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Raven-Symoné sang, too.

In one other large collaboration, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart and eight members of the Broadway firm of “Aladdin” teamed on that present’s “Friend Like Me.” At one level, their nine-box association regarded like “The Brady Bunch” opening.

Aguilera added a homey contact, giving her canine a fast peck earlier than singing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” The canine appeared completely at peace resting subsequent to the celebrity singer. She blew a kiss to viewers at house when she completed.

“When is the last time you got to sing along with Christina Aguilera?” requested Seacrest, who was accompanied by ceramic variations of Mrs. Potts and Chip from “Beauty and the Beast.”

The at-home really feel was evident in lots of the performances, as Little Big Town, break up into three teams, carried out Julie Andrews’ well-known “A Spoonful of Sugar” in their varied kitchens, with their kids becoming a member of in.

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Derek Hough and his girlfriend, dancer Hayley Erbert, made essentially the most of their confines, donning shiny interval costumes as they danced via the kitchen. Hough’s sister, Julianne, referred to as mid-performance, becoming a member of on a break up display screen in a sparkly blue gown.

Josh Groban, accompanied by kids singing and dancing from distant areas, sang “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story,” whereas Donny Osmond made the many of the household theme, singing a common “Mulan” tune, “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” along with his grandchildren.

In one other efficiency, Auliʻi Cravalho split-screened in sync together with her animated title character from “Moana,” performing “How Far I’ll Go.” Cravalho, singing from her house as animated Moana rode the waves in a boat, mentioned the tune, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, was applicable for immediately with so many “feeling stuck where you are, but wanting more from life and dreaming about the future.”

Grande, glamorously made up and carrying a purple scarf over a silver high, had essentially the most professional-looking efficiency, a music-video degree “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” from “Hercules,” “my No. 1 favorite Disney movie.” At one level, the singer, showing on a number of screens, supplied her personal backing concord.

The present discovered inventive methods to deliver performers collectively, with “Beauty” composer Alan Menken and a framed split-screen of Josh Gad and Luke Evans above his piano, becoming a member of for “Gaston.”

Other songs included “Colors of the Wind” from “Pocahontas” (Tori Kelly); “Let It Go” from “Frozen” (Amber Riley); and “I Wan’na Be Like You” from “The Jungle Book (Darren Criss). Criss cut multiple takes, playing guitar, providing percussion and singing.

Bublé and Lovato went way back in the Disney catalog to close out the show with “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Cinderella,” as households posed with indicators thanking medical doctors, nurses, law enforcement officials, lecturers, truck drivers and different important workers.

This article initially appeared on USA TODAY: Disney Family Singalong: Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato perform