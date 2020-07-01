Beyoncé Declares That We Must ‘Dismantle The Racist And Unequal System’

On Sunday, pop singer Beyoncé received the Humanitarian Award presented by former First Lady Michelle Obama through the BET Awards. In a recorded acceptance speech, the legendary diva thanked Black Lives Matter protesters and urged them to help “dismantle the racist and unequal system.”

Michelle Obama speaing frankly about Beyoncé in summary #BETAwards

Beyonce on the November election: ‘We have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does’

“Your voices are being heard and you’re proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain,” she said. “Now we have one more thing we need to do to walk in our true power and that is to vote. I’m encouraging you to continue to take action. Continue to change and dismantle the racist and unequal system.”

“We have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does,” Beyonce added.

The popular singer then asked fans to do this with their vote in November so that they can “walk in our true power.”

“I’m encouraging you to continue to take action, continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system,” the pop singer continued. “We have to continue to do this together, continue to fight for each other, and lift each other up. Because there are people banking on us staying at home during local elections and primaries happening in states across the country.”

"To my girl, I just want to say — you inspire me. You inspire all of us," Michelle Obama said of Beyoncé.

“We have to vote like our life depends on it. Because it does. So please continue to be the change you want to see,” Beyonce concluded.

The Black Lives Matter movement was focused on through the BET Awards on Sunday night.