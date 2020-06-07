Beyoncé and Michelle Obama address protests in ‘Dear Class of 2020’ graduation speeches

YouTube’s ‘Dear Class of 2020” livestream create all the stops on Sunday, featuring musical numbers, poetry performances and countless appearances from stars like Taylor Swift, the people of BTS, Jennifer Lopez and even Homer Simpson, whose advice to graduates was “love your neighbor, even if it’s Flanders.”

But two commencement speakers in particular had more timely topics on their minds. Addressing graduates whose long-dreamed-of ceremonies was sidelined because of the coronavirus pandemic and the following bans on large gatherings, both Beyoncé and former first lady Michelle Obama made mention of the protests highlighting police brutality and racial inequality following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

“Life gave you lemons, so we called Beyoncé,” teased Justin Timberlake at the start of the online event. As promised, the Lemonade singer gave graduates plenty upon which to reflect.

“You have arrived here in the middle of a global crisis, a racial pandemic and worldwide expression of outrage at the senseless killing of yet another unarmed black human being,” the star, introduced as Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, told viewers. “And you still managed to get. We’re so proud of you. Thank you for using your collective voice and letting the planet know that black lives matter.

“The killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many others have left us all broken,” added Beyoncé. “It has left the entire country searching for answers. We’ve seen that our collective hearts, when put to positive action, can start the wheels of change. Real change has started with you, this new generation of high school and college graduates who we celebrate today.”



Beyoncé (pictured in 2018) addressed the LGBTQ and black communities throughout her commencement speech for Dear Class of 2020.

She went on to urge those embarking on another chapter of their lives to tune out negative comments — “if you’ve ever been called dumb, unattractive, overweight, unworthy, untalented … well so have I,” she confessed —and to take a position in themselves. To hammer in that latter point, she spoke of pushing back against a “very sexist” and “male-dominated” entertainment industry in order to control her art.

“Not enough black women had a seat at the table, so I had to go chop down that wood and build my own table,” she noted.

The former Destiny’s Child member highlighted not only black culture but in addition alluded to the LGBTQ community, which can be currently celebrating Pride.

“One of the main purposes of my art for many years has been dedicated to showing the beauty of black people to the world: our history, our profundity and the value of black lives,” she continued. “Now I’ve tried my best to pull down the veil of appeasement to those who may possibly feel uncomfortable with our excellence. To the young women, our future leaders, know that you’re about to make the world turn. I see you. You are every thing the world needs. Make those power moves. Be exceptional.

“And to the young kings: Lean into your vulnerability, and redefine masculinity. Lead with heart. There’s so many different methods to be brilliant. I believe you and every human being comes into the world with a masterful gift. Don’t make the world make us feel that you have to look a certain solution to be brilliant. And no, you don’t have to speak a certain solution to be brilliant. But you do need certainly to spread your gift round the planet in a way that’s authentically you.

“To all those who feel different: If you’re part of a group that’s called ‘other,’ a group that does not get the chance to be center stage, build your own stage and make them see you. Your queerness is beautiful, your blackness is beautiful, your compassion, your understanding, your fight for people who may be different from you is beautiful. I hope you continue to go into the world and show them that you will never stop being yourself. That it’s your time now. Make them see you.”