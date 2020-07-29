beyerdynamic DT 990 PRO Over-Ear Studio Monitor Headphones – Open-Back Stereo Construction, Wired (80 Ohm, Grey)



The Reference for the Studio: The wide stereo image and balanced, transparent sound makes the DT 990 PRO a reliable reference point in the studio and a trusted companion for producers and audio engineers. The DT 990 PRO is a reliable tool for studio monitoring, mixing and mastering, as the highly sensitive transducers ensure the smallest adjustments in panning, EQ or dynamics can be easily heard.

Spacious, Open Design: With its open design, the DT 990 PRO has an airy, spacious sound with a sense of depth and ambiance that complements room acoustics captured in recordings. The controlled bass and enhanced treble ensure an exceptionally detailed frequency response. The low frequencies are precise and powerful, without being overbearing, while top end is clear and very present without sounding shrill.

Total Comfort and One-Sided Cable: The sturdy steel headband gives the headset a secure fit. Soft, adjustable ear cups contribute to great wearing comfort for extended periods. The cable, which is attached on just one side, accommodates frequent adjustment and removal of the DT 990 PRO without cable tangles. Its extra light weight construction makes it very easy to wear.

Specifications:

Transmission Type: Wired.

Impedance: 80 Ohm

Headphone Weight (without cable): 250 g

Headphone Frequency Response: 5 – 35,000 Hz

Nominal Sound Pressure Level: 96 dB

Sound Coupling to the ear: Cicumaural (Around the ear)

Cable & Plug: Coiled Connecting Cable with mini-jack plug (3.5mm) and 1/4″ adapter (6.35mm)

Open over-ear headphones for Professional mixing, mastering, editing, and listening at home or in the studio

Perfect for studio applications thanks to their transparent, spacious, strong bass and treble sound

The soft, and replaceable velour ear pads ensure high wearing comfort

Hard-wearing, durable and robust workmanship – made in Germany

The world famous DT 990 PRO headphones deliver unmatched quality in sound reproduction at an incredible price. No matter your application, tracking, mixing, critical listening, even gaming, your DT 990’s will deliver sound you can rely on – every time.