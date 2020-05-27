BevQ: Kerala’s New Liquor App Reportedly Gets Google’s Nod, Launch Expected Soon

BevQand also the digital queue management program for spirits sale Kerala has allegedly obtained Google’s nod to proceed on Play Store. The program is offered by Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) and can be manufactured by Kochi-based startup called Faircode Technologies Private Limited, according to reports. It can be noted that the Kerala authorities throughout the program is planning to handle overcrowding at liquor shops amid coronavirus pandemic. The’early access’ variant of this BevQ program was live now morning, but it’s unavailable on Google Play Store anymore.

What is BevQ? )

According into some report from Manorama Online, BevQ program will basically be utilised to create e-tokens to the selling of spirits in Kerala which can restart from Thursday. Similar into the e-token platform introduced from the Delhi authorities to handle crowding outside liquor shops amid the pandemic, the BevQ will allegedly direct the clients to the local outlets depending on the GPS place.

It can be suggested that the program can manage 35 lakh users/bookings concurrently. Speaking over the progression of the BevQ program, CEO of all Faircode Technologies, M.G.K. Vishnu contains told The Print the business is in the process of earning the program available to get.

“Apart from the backend technical process for the seamless operation of the app, some mandatory processes like training the staff at liquor outlets to deal with potential hitches also need to be done,” Vishnu advised the online press outlet.

How doesn’t BevQ operate?

According into Manorama Online, clients who place their orders throughout the BevQ program will initially obtain an e-token using a QR code in their cell phone. This token will be assessed from the liquor store licensee after that the alcohol is going to be given to the client.

“Customers can select brand at the outlet and make the payment. In the first phase, the liquor brand cannot be selected on the app,” the record reads. )

It can be said that a client can purchase liquor just once in four times at the country, employing the BevQ program. Users that don’t have an e-token won’t be in a position to buy liquor. Additionally, individuals residing in Red zones can’t buy spirits or reserve a slot utilizing BevQ program. E-tokens can be obtained through the SMS system and much more info about this anticipated from the state authorities.

When would the BevQ program be available?

It is noted the suggestion for consent Google was filed last week from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, along with the BevQ program will have the ability to obtain “soon.” It is uncertain if the program will reach iOS apparatus.

The’early access’ variation of this program was allegedly live nowadays, howeverit has disappeared in the Google Play shop. Meanwhile, that a fake BevQ program is doing the rounds of this Google Play Store and has been downloaded from over 10,000 users. )

Following that growth, jubilant residents of this country took into this Internet to state their own joy. Several users started commenting on Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s profile to thank you for approving BevQ program, maybe not Pichai is included in the acceptance procedure.