BevQ App Crosses Over 1 Lakh Downloads Hours After Going Live on Google Play

BevQ, Kerala’s liquor sale digital queue administration app, is lastly obtainable to obtain by way of Google Play Store for Android customers. The much-awaited Kerala drinks app is offered by Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) whereas it’s developed by Kochi-based startup referred to as Faircode Technologies Private Limited. Notably, in lower than 24 hours since its launch, the app has been downloaded over a lakh instances, Play Store itemizing reveals. However, many customers on Twitter and Google Play Store are questioning the standard of the app – notably as regards to the OTP era.

The BevQ app is designed to handle overcrowding at liquor shops amid coronavirus pandemic. Liquor gross sales in Kerala have resumed beginning right this moment.

“BevQ is a virtual queue application and token generator service provided by Kerala state beverages corporation ltd. In order to maintain the social distancing especially in this covid scenario this app will be usable and the client can book a queue number and token for assuring his place in the queue in the specified time slot,” the app description on Google Play reads.

How does BevQ app work?

The BevQ app helps each English and Malayalam languages. To use the cell app, customers might want to present their title, cell quantity, and pin code. Customers who place their orders via the Kerala drinks app will first obtain an e-token with a QR code on their cell phone. This token can be scanned by the liquor retailer licensee following which the alcohol can be handed to the client.

The BevQ is then mentioned to direct the shoppers to the close by shops based mostly on the GPS location. The e-token carries data such because the district, time slot, tackle, and QR code.

It can also be reported {that a} buyer should buy liquor solely as soon as in 4 days within the state, utilizing the BevQ app. Users who do not need an e-token will be unable to buy liquor. Additionally, individuals residing in Red zones can’t buy liquor or e-book a slot utilizing BevQ app. E-tokens might be acquired by way of the SMS methodology and extra details about this anticipated from the state authorities.

Users Question the Quality of BevQ App

As talked about, hours after going dwell on Google Play retailer, the BevQ app was downloaded by over a lakh customers. However, a number of customers are questioning the standard of the Kerala Beverages app, particularly as regards to the OTP era.

“Worst app that I have ever installed since I started using smart phones. Even after trying so many times, otp is not received,” a person on Google Play retailer identified. Another person on Twitter has claimed that the app doesn’t embody the “option to choose a slot.”

Additionally, a number of customers have acknowledged that the BevQ app directs customers to liquor shops positioned in faraway locations. However, a number of customers have been additionally in a position to e-book the slots to purchase liquor, due to this fact, the problems may very well be cropping up because of heavy app visitors. Users can download the app by way of Google Play. It is unclear when the app will attain iOS units.

