Beverly Hills Looting Video Shows Close-Up View

It seems like a phase from the TV present “Supermarket Sweep” … as scores of looters tear via a retailer on a well-known Beverly Hills avenue.

It’s a floor view of looting the place you may actually see what these people are doing inside the shop, and it is all about stealing merchandise.

Looters ignored the eight PM curfew Saturday evening as they amped up what was happening throughout sunlight hours. Check out the video of looters pilfering all they may carry on the Alexander McQueen retailer on Rodeo Drive.



They additionally set fires to a number of companies in L.A., particularly within the Fairfax District and Melrose Ave., trashing retailer after retailer. Many of the shops have been mother and pop, so the chance that they’ll keep in enterprise with the vandalism mixed with the influence of the coronavirus ranges from slim to none.

Some of the opposite shops that have been looted … Apple Store and Nordstrom.